Ajei Gopal Sells 63,726 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $363.45 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.22.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.