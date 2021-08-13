Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

