Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $459.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

