Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,929. Akouos has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKUS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

