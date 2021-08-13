Akoya Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

