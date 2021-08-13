Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Dan Edward Malone Sells 1,550 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $235,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALG opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

