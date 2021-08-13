Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CLIQ stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.79. 26,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. Alcanna has a 1-year low of C$4.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$245.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.64.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

