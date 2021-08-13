Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $40.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 188,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

