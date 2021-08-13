Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.73

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 127813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

