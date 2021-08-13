Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.73

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 127813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.
The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.
