Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,850. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.