Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,091,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

