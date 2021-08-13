Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $169.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00286796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00035312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003776 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,680,692,457 coins and its circulating supply is 3,248,573,967 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

