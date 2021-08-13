Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,974. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

