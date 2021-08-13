Allakos Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after buying an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,718,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

