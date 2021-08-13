Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,574. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 263,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

