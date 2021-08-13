Allen C. Behr Sells 6,103 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $125.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

