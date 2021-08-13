Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Purchases A$201,072.00 in Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) insider Scott McMillan bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.19 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,072.00 ($143,622.86).
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.
Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.