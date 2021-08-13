Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 72,217 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $113,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

