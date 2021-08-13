Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,234,103 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 412.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Textron worth $105,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

