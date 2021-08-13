Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $94.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 886,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $94,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

