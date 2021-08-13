Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 89,391 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $107,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,040 shares of company stock valued at $33,402,627. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

