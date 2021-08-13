Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 135,105 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $100,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

