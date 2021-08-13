Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.59

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 3799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.