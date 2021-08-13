Alpha Quark Token Price Hits $4.20 on Major Exchanges (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00008822 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $71.75 million and $43.69 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

