Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $37,844,469.42 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,767.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,612.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

