Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,621. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,612.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

