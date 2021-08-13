Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $2,751.42. 38,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,543.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.