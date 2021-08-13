Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of FREY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 1,172,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,153. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

