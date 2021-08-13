Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,280.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

