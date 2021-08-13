Amarillo National Bank Boosts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 1.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,284 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,916,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,242. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08.

