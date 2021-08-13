Amarillo National Bank Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. 17,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

