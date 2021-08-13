Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.39.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

