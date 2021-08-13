AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $659.43

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $659.43 and last traded at $659.23, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $649.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.