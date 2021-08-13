AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $659.43

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $659.43 and last traded at $659.23, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $649.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

