Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Ameren reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.84. 689,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,776. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

