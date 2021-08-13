American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

