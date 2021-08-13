American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.52 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

