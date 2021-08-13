American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.63. 196,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,345. The stock has a market cap of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

