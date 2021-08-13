American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.74. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.