Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.51 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

