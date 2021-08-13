Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $33,712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 129.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 99.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of VALE opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

