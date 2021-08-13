Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

