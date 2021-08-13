Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

AQN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

