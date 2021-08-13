Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

