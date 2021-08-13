Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,681 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

