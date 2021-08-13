AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,828. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

