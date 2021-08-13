AMI Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,038. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

