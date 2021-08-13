AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.17. 46,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,382. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.