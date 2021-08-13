AmonD (AMON) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.29 million and $9,360.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00138770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,457.45 or 0.99894897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00860882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

