Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth $5,184,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 229.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DIVO opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

