Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

